Pakistan Print 2023-12-18

ICT: cop, son shot dead

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: A policeman and his son were shot dead in an apparent armed robbery here on Sunday. The incident took place in jurisdiction of Ramna police station, police said. The armed men on a motorcycle fled the scene after the crime.

Three armed men ambushed a cop who was returning home along with his son after performing duty. As a result, cop Ashraf and his son Zeeshan died on the.

A video of the incident went viral soon after the incident in which the armed men can be seen shooting bullets at the cop and his son.

