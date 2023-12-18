Social media platforms face disruption across country

KARACHI: Internet monitor Netblocks has reported a nationwide disruption in social media platforms amid a “virtual power show” organised by the PTI.

“Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube,” the internet tracking agency said.

Netblocks noted that the incident came ahead of a major PTI virtual gathering. The online event kicked off at 9pm.

Users reported having difficulty accessing social media platforms in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad shortly after 8pm. Users also complained about internet services being slow.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister and PTI leader Taimur Jhagra also noted the internet issues coinciding with the online rally.

Criticising the disruption, lawyer and human rights activist Jibran Nasir said: “They actually messed with the internet affecting millions of subscribers and hundreds of thousands of businesses only to oppose PTI virtual rally. This is beyond madness.”

Activist Usama Khilji also condemned the undermining of “Pakistani citizens’ right to access to information and freedom of association”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023