Work on Balakot HPP in full swing

PESHAWAR: With the cooperation of Chinese engineers, the construction work on 300-MW Balakot Hydropower Project, the largest hydropower project in Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is going on at a fast pace.

Balakot HPP is a flagship project of KP to be completed during the next 7 years with the financial support of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), according to an official communiqué issued here.

The completion of the project will bring an annual income of Rs. 15 billion to the province and will provide employment to around 1400 people.

These views were expressed by Chief Executive Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engineer Naeem Khan during an emergent visit to the Balakot site with the team members of the Chinese construction company Gazoba China and the Turkish consultant company Dolsar working on the project to review the progress of the work.

In the meeting, satisfaction was expressed over the progress made on the acquisition of land for the project and it was informed that the detailed design work of the project has already been successfully completed within the stipulated period.

On this occasion, Engineer Naeem Khan was briefed about the ongoing work on the project’s tunnel and colony, where he urged the contractors, consultants and project director working on the project to speed up the work on the project’s dam site.

Later, he also visited the project’s colony and their plantation campaign was inaugurated by planting saplings.

