BAFL 52.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.6%)
BIPL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.14%)
BOP 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.67%)
CNERGY 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (9.25%)
DFML 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.83%)
DGKC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.75%)
FABL 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
FCCL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FFL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.44%)
HBL 126.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.49%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.84%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.19%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
OGDC 126.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.28%)
PAEL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.9%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.6%)
PIOC 116.29 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PPL 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.57%)
PRL 36.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.21%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
SNGP 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
SSGC 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.83%)
TELE 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.74%)
TPLP 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
TRG 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.86%)
UNITY 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
WTL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (8.7%)
BR100 6,854 Increased By 31.8 (0.47%)
BR30 24,927 Increased By 178.7 (0.72%)
KSE100 66,356 Increased By 225.5 (0.34%)
KSE30 22,092 Increased By 48.2 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-18

Wall Street Week Ahead: Epic Treasury rally may be running out of fuel as Fed pivot priced in

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

NEW YORK: A surge in US government bonds has helped lift stocks and heightened investors’ appetite for risk. Now some are betting that further gains may be harder to come by unless the economy severely weakens, potentially upsetting the narrative of resilient growth that has propelled markets.

An unexpected dovish pivot from the Federal Reserve earlier this week turbocharged the rally in Treasuries, sending benchmark 10-year yields to their lowest level since July. Yields, which move inversely to bond prices, now stand at 3.93%, some 110 basis points from a 16-year high hit in October.

The tumble in Treasury yields has rippled far beyond the bond market as it pulled down rates on mortgages, eased financial conditions and pushed investors into stocks and other risky investments. The S&P 500 is up nearly 15% since its October lows and has risen nearly 23% this year, putting it within striking distance of a record high.

Some investors, however, believe much of the dovish shift from the Fed may already be reflected in Treasury prices. Deeper cuts, they say, would be more likely if a rapidly slowing economy forced the Fed to accelerate its easing - an outcome that would run counter to the “soft landing” outlook that has buoyed stocks in recent months.

“The market is pretty perfectly priced for a soft landing,” said Stephen Bartolini, said lead portfolio manager of the US Core Bond Strategy at T. Rowe Price. “The bulk of the move lower is complete and if we were to push yields from here it would have to be due to expectations that the economy is slipping into recession.” The Fed’s new projections - published on Wednesday - pencil in a median 75 basis points of cuts next year, taking the fed funds rate to between 4.50% and 4.75%. Traders, by contrast, are betting rates will fall by 150 basis points, according to data from LSEG.

Technical factors may also make it more difficult for the bond rally to sustain itself. The swift move will likely prompt some profit-taking on the part of investors due to concerns that the trade is overcrowded, strategists at BofA Global Research said in a note Friday.

Some Fed officials have begun pushing back against the view that a pivot is imminent. New York Fed President John Williams on Friday said the US central bank is still focused on whether it has monetary policy on the right path to continue bringing inflation back to its 2% target.

“We have seen the easy money on this Fed pivot already made,” said James Koutoulas, chief executive officer at Typhon Capital management, who believes further gains in Treasuries may require a growth scare that sparks a scramble for safe assets. “We expect to chop around a bit in the front of the curve until the economy materially weakens further.” Investors will be watching economic data next week, including personal consumption expenditures and initial jobless claims that may sway the Fed’s outlook for inflation.

A soft landing, in which growth remains resilient while inflation slows towards the Fed’s target rate, has become the base case scenario for Wall Street firms, including BMO Capital Markets and Oppenheimer Asset Management. The firms see the S&P 500 at 5,100 and 5,200 next year, respectively, compared to its current level of 4719.

Some investors believe yields will continue to fall. Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager for Brandywine Global, said the week’s rapid drop in yields was likely aided by bearish investors unwinding their bets after being caught off guard by the Fed’s pivot.

Short bets against two-year Treasuries hit record levels earlier this month, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

Though yields might pare some of that move in the near-term, McIntyre expects the decline to resume as inflation cools, with the 10-year settling between 3.5% and 3.7% in the middle of next year.

Arthur Laffer Jr., president of Laffer Tengler Investments, is less bullish on government bonds. The swift decline in yields is already loosening financial conditions, potentially making it more difficult for the Fed to cut rates next year without risking a snapback in inflation, he said.

Laffer pointed to data such as the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate, which shows fourth quarter GDP rising by 2.6%, more than one percentage point higher than in mid-November.

The rally “is overdone and the market has moved too fast,” he said.

Wall Street Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street Week Ahead: Epic Treasury rally may be running out of fuel as Fed pivot priced in

Feasibilities/bankable projects: SIFC to hire top-level consultancy services

Case of getting inadmissible tax refunds: ATIR turns down rectification plea filed by Chinese firm

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

MoST all set to disband PCRET

IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000bpd in Dec

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Israel strikes Gaza as pressure grows for ceasefire

French top diplomat calls for ‘immediate and durable’ truce

Read more stories