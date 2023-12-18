BAFL 51.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Dec 18, 2023
World

Putin warns of ‘problems’ with Finland after NATO membership

AFP Published 18 Dec, 2023

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of “problems” with neighbouring Finland after it joined NATO earlier this year, saying Moscow will create a new military district in north-west Russia in response, in an interview published Sunday.

Finland, which shares a 1,340 kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia, joined NATO in April this year in the midst of Moscow’s Ukraine offensive.

“They (the West) dragged Finland into NATO. Did we have any disputes with them? All disputes, including territorial ones in the mid-20th century, have long been solved,” Putin told a state TV reporter.

“There were no problems there, now there will be, because we will create the Leningrad military district and concentrate a certain amount of military units there.”

The comments come as Finland again shut its border with Russia this week, accusing it of orchestrating a migrant crisis on its border. Moscow has warned of counter-measures to Helsinki’s NATO accession.

