BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Funeral held for Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israel strike

AFP Published 17 Dec, 2023 10:23am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GAZA STRIP: Dozens of journalists took part in a funeral on Saturday for an Al Jazeera cameraman killed in an Israeli strike in the south of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Samer Abu Daqqa’s body, bearing his bullet-proof vest and helmet, was carried through a crowd in the city of Khan Yunis before being buried in a grave dug by fellow journalists.

His mother Umm Maher Abu Daqqa accused Israel of targeting journalists, “especially those working for Al Jazeera”.

Abu Daqqa, born in 1978, was reporting from a school in Khan Yunis when he was hit by a drone strike on Friday, said the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television network.

His colleague, Gaza bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh, was wounded in the same attack. Dahdouh had lost his wife and two children in a separate Israeli strike in the initial weeks of the war.

Dahdouh told AFP the Israeli army “deliberately” targeted journalists in Gaza, adding it “does not want the press”.

“There was only the Al Jazeera team and the civil defence in the area,” he said.

The Israeli army told AFP it took “operationally feasible measures” to protect both civilians and journalists in Gaza.

“Given the ongoing exchanges of fire, remaining in an active combat zone has inherent risks,” it said.

Three members of the civil defence force were also killed in the strike and their funerals were held on Saturday, AFP correspondents reported.

Correspondent wounded

On Friday, Al Jazeera said it held “Israel accountable for systematically targeting and killing Al Jazeera journalists and their families”.

“Following Samer’s injury, he was left to bleed to death for over five hours, as Israeli forces prevented ambulances and rescue workers from reaching him, denying the much-needed emergency treatment,” it said in a statement.

The Israeli army said it approved a route for a Palestinian ambulance to access the scene but the medical van chose another route and was blocked.

Number of journalists killed on job in 2023 declines despite Gaza: RSF

More than 60 journalists and media staff have died since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel on October 7, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

On Saturday the Emirati TV channel Al Mashhad said its correspondent Muhammad Baalousha “was injured by an Israeli sniper in the Gaza Strip”, condemning it as an “attack on press freedom”.

The channel said in a statement that it was trying “to evacuate its correspondent” after he sustained the gunshot wound.

The war began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7 that killed around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.

Vowing to destroy Hamas and bring home an estimated 250 hostages abducted by Hamas group to Gaza, Israel launched a massive offensive that has left much of the besieged territory in ruins.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says the war has killed at least 18,800 people, mostly women and children in the Palestinian territory.

MENA Al Jazeera Gaza Strip Israeli airstrikes Israel and Hamas Khan Yunis Israeli strikes on Gaza Umm Maher Abu Daqqa Samer Abu Daqqa

Comments

1000 characters

Funeral held for Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israel strike

Appellate tribunals for elections: ECP directs its provincial chiefs to move high court CJs

Q1 GST collection by Sindh govt up 43pc to Rs48.298bn YoY

Money market schemes allowed to invest in debt securities

Digital transformation, FDI: Important decisions being taken through SIFC: minister

Bidding for solar projects: Private sector investors seek deadline extension

Status of IIOJK: Jilani writes to world leaders on illegality of SC verdict

Customs’ values of adhesive glue sticks, granules fixed

New customs’ values on import of rice colour sorting machines fixed

Reviewing JCP rules: Panel holds deliberations

Indonesia and Japan agree on removing more trade barriers

Read more stories