PTI does not want any election delay: chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that his party does not want a delay in the elections in any case.

Talking to the media outside Adiala Jail on Saturday, he said that the election conduct through the returning officers did not reflect transparency. “We had filed the petition to appoint the returning officers from the judiciary. It will be a hurdle in justice if notices are served to the petitioner,” he added. The PTI chairman said that the Supreme Court would save democracy, Inshallah.

“Physical remand of the accused is being sought in fake cases. These all things are being done for political revenge. The trial cannot be held in jail. This trial is violation of basic human rights,” he added.

PTI Chairman said that his party was dissatisfied with the Supreme Court ruling against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order on hiring election officers for the conduct of elections on February 8, 2024. Barrister Gohar reiterated his party stance that the returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) should be from the judiciary. However, he said it was the party’s demand that the elections should not be delayed by even a day.

The PTI chief said not only should elections be held, but they should be free and fair. He added that PTI was trying to stop democracy from “derailing”.