Digital transformation, FDI: Important decisions being taken through SIFC: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Dr Umar Saif has said that to pave the way for digital transformation and foreign direct investment in Pakistan, important decisions are being taken in the interest of the country through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) forum in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), which will directly benefit the masses.

These initiatives will result in the speedy development and stability of the country’s economy.

In a video statement on Saturday, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif said all stakeholders including the military and political leadership are present in the SIFC forum, which makes decision-making very easy.

Pakistan's trade imbalance can be addressed through IT sector: Dr Umar Saif

“We are confident that with the presence of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the up-coming government will also be able to make timely decisions for the country’s development and public interests, because it is important that we do not compromise on our economic stability and public interests, we need to avoid departmental obstacles. Instead of unnecessary delay tactics, quick and effective decisions have to be taken in the interest of the country and the nation, for this purpose SIFC is the most effective forum.”

The federal IT minister said that since 2014, the case of hundreds of MHz of spectrum with Sun TV was pending. The matter was raised at the SIFC forum, and all the required legal requirements were met, after which the Honorable High Court of Sindh heard the case daily and the verdict of the case was pronounced on Thursday.

It is good news for the people that now this spectrum will be in government custody, which is worth multi-million dollars as per the current market rate of the spectrum.

Dr Umar Saif further said that from the establishment of the Advisory Committee for spectrum auction to the necessary steps to lay the network of optical fiber cables across the country and the effective implementation of the Right of Way Policy, the Special Investment Council has removed all departmental hurdles and all decisions in the interest of the country and the nation have been approved without delay. The SIFC Forum has a key role to play in the preparation of the country’s first space policy and its approval from the relevant forums. Similarly, negotiations with Starlink have entered the final stages, satellite internet will also be available to the public very soon while the existing network will also be improved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023