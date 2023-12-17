BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-17

UN chief, COAS discuss Kashmir dispute, Gaza war

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2023 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reiterated the significance of a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute, in a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while saying the peace in South Asia will remain elusive till then.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS said, “Peace in South Asia will remain elusive until a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute is found in accordance with the [UN Security Council] UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people.”

The army chief, in a meeting with Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York, also condemned unilateral and illegal efforts of India towards changing the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as it violates the UNSC resolutions.

During his visit to the US, the army chief has held meetings with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other high-ranking defence officials in Washington.

Gen Asim’s meeting with Guterres included a discussion on the ongoing issues in Kashmir and Gaza.

While reiterating Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine issue, Gen Asim Munir urged the UN chief to mobilise the international community for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza to prevent the unfolding human tragedy and highlighted that an enduring solution to the issue lies in the two-state solution.

He particularly shared deep concerns over the plight of the innocent civilians who are being brutally targeted and are not being provided with sufficient humanitarian relief.

Upon arrival, Guterres warmly welcomed the army chief and appreciated the contributions made by the Pakistan Army and contingents of the law enforcement agencies who have remained committed to the peace and stability of the world, the ISPR said.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s continuous support to the UN in all its earnest efforts.

Antonio Guterres COAS ISPR Kashmir dispute UNSC Kashmiri people Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

UN chief, COAS discuss Kashmir dispute, Gaza war

Appellate tribunals for elections: ECP directs its provincial chiefs to move high court CJs

Q1 GST collection by Sindh govt up 43pc to Rs48.298bn YoY

Money market schemes allowed to invest in debt securities

Digital transformation, FDI: Important decisions being taken through SIFC: minister

Bidding for solar projects: Private sector investors seek deadline extension

Status of IIOJK: Jilani writes to world leaders on illegality of SC verdict

Customs’ values of adhesive glue sticks, granules fixed

New customs’ values on import of rice colour sorting machines fixed

Reviewing JCP rules: Panel holds deliberations

Indonesia and Japan agree on removing more trade barriers

Read more stories