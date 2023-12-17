UN chief, COAS discuss Kashmir dispute, Gaza war

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reiterated the significance of a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute, in a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while saying the peace in South Asia will remain elusive till then.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS said, “Peace in South Asia will remain elusive until a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute is found in accordance with the [UN Security Council] UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people.”

The army chief, in a meeting with Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York, also condemned unilateral and illegal efforts of India towards changing the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as it violates the UNSC resolutions.

During his visit to the US, the army chief has held meetings with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other high-ranking defence officials in Washington.

Gen Asim’s meeting with Guterres included a discussion on the ongoing issues in Kashmir and Gaza.

While reiterating Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine issue, Gen Asim Munir urged the UN chief to mobilise the international community for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza to prevent the unfolding human tragedy and highlighted that an enduring solution to the issue lies in the two-state solution.

He particularly shared deep concerns over the plight of the innocent civilians who are being brutally targeted and are not being provided with sufficient humanitarian relief.

Upon arrival, Guterres warmly welcomed the army chief and appreciated the contributions made by the Pakistan Army and contingents of the law enforcement agencies who have remained committed to the peace and stability of the world, the ISPR said.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s continuous support to the UN in all its earnest efforts.