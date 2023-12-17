BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
Dec 17, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-12-17

NAB allowed to include Fawad Chaudhry in case

Fazal Sher Published 17 Dec, 2023 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday granted permission to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to include former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and implement his arrest warrant in a corruption case.

Judicial magistrate Yasir Mehmood while hearing the case allowed NAB to make Chaudhry to join investigation and implement the arrest warrant issued by the bureau against him in a corruption case.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the bureau requires the custody of Chaudhry for investigation in corruption and misuse of authority inquiry.

He also informed the court that bureau has issued the arrest warrant of the accused under section 24 of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

The court allowed NAB to implement the arrest warrant and also directed the superintendent Adiala jail in this regards.

Earlier, the NAB issued arrest warrant for Chaudhry.

According to the arrest warrant issued by the bureau, Chaudhary is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of NAO, 1999 and Schedule thereto. “I, therefore, in exercise of power under section 24(a) of the Ordinance, direct arrest of said Fawad Ahmed”, it says.

It says that after arrest shall be produced before the court for authorisation of detention for such period as may be necessary for finalisation of the inquiry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023



