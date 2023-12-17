Islamabad: crimes on the rise

ISLAMABAD: The gangs of armed dacoits and carjackers ruled the roost in the heavily guarded capital city as pillion-riding snatchers snatched over 45 mobile phones along with heavy cash and auto thieves stole over 71 vehicles from the city’s different areas during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 20 cases of various kinds of theft including robbery, daocity, and snatching at gunpoint, stealing of 66 motorbikes and five cars, and kidnapping of two persons were reported to the city’s different police stations during the past seven days.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Aabpara, Sumbal, Ramna, Sabzi Mandi, Kohsar, Shams Colony, and Khanna police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole nine motorbikes and one car from the limits of Aabpara police station, 10 motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Sumbal police station, eight motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of the Industrial Area police station as well as another seven motorbikes from the limits of the Kohsar police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole five bikes from the limits of Ramna police station as well as lifted another five motorbikes from the limits of Tarnol police station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched two mobile phones and auto thieves stole nine bikes and one car from the limits of the Aabpara police station, auto thieves stole 10 motorbikes, and one incident of robbery was reported to Sumbal police station, five mobile phones were snatched and five motorbikes stolen from the limits of Ramna police station, two mobile phones, one car, and eight motorbikes were stolen from jurisdiction Industrial Area police station, robbers struck at one place, armed men snatched two mobile phones, and auto thieves stole seven bikes from the limits of Kohsar police station.

Armed persons snatched three mobile phones, robbers struck in one place and auto thieves stole four bikes from the limits of Shams Colony police station.

