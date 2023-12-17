BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-17

Islamabad: crimes on the rise

Fazal Sher Published 17 Dec, 2023 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: The gangs of armed dacoits and carjackers ruled the roost in the heavily guarded capital city as pillion-riding snatchers snatched over 45 mobile phones along with heavy cash and auto thieves stole over 71 vehicles from the city’s different areas during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 20 cases of various kinds of theft including robbery, daocity, and snatching at gunpoint, stealing of 66 motorbikes and five cars, and kidnapping of two persons were reported to the city’s different police stations during the past seven days.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Aabpara, Sumbal, Ramna, Sabzi Mandi, Kohsar, Shams Colony, and Khanna police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole nine motorbikes and one car from the limits of Aabpara police station, 10 motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Sumbal police station, eight motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of the Industrial Area police station as well as another seven motorbikes from the limits of the Kohsar police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole five bikes from the limits of Ramna police station as well as lifted another five motorbikes from the limits of Tarnol police station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched two mobile phones and auto thieves stole nine bikes and one car from the limits of the Aabpara police station, auto thieves stole 10 motorbikes, and one incident of robbery was reported to Sumbal police station, five mobile phones were snatched and five motorbikes stolen from the limits of Ramna police station, two mobile phones, one car, and eight motorbikes were stolen from jurisdiction Industrial Area police station, robbers struck at one place, armed men snatched two mobile phones, and auto thieves stole seven bikes from the limits of Kohsar police station.

Armed persons snatched three mobile phones, robbers struck in one place and auto thieves stole four bikes from the limits of Shams Colony police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

dacoits crime

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad: crimes on the rise

Appellate tribunals for elections: ECP directs its provincial chiefs to move high court CJs

Q1 GST collection by Sindh govt up 43pc to Rs48.298bn YoY

Money market schemes allowed to invest in debt securities

Digital transformation, FDI: Important decisions being taken through SIFC: minister

Bidding for solar projects: Private sector investors seek deadline extension

Status of IIOJK: Jilani writes to world leaders on illegality of SC verdict

Customs’ values of adhesive glue sticks, granules fixed

New customs’ values on import of rice colour sorting machines fixed

Reviewing JCP rules: Panel holds deliberations

Indonesia and Japan agree on removing more trade barriers

Read more stories