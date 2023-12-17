Action taken against adulterers of food items

KARACHI: On the instructions of Chief Minister Sindh, Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has stepped up action against those who adulterate food items. In this regard Sindh Food Authority teams conducted operations in different districts of Sindh.

In district Ghotki, a grand operation was conducted against those who make chips from unhealthy and harmful oil for children.

These unhealthy chips were supplied in different districts of Sindh. Five factories for making chips were closed down.

Sindh Food Authority team also closed a depot in Ghotki that was selling unhealthy loose oil. Sindh Food Authority teams also fined manufacturers of unhealthy chips and sellers of loose oil.

It should be noted that in the meeting of Sindh Cabinet yesterday, Chief Minister Sindh directed SFA to speed up the action against the manufacturers of harmful products for children.

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Sindh, Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain has formed special teams to take action against those selling unhealthy food items across Sindh.

