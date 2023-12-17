BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-12-17

Pakistan’s approach to Kashmir dispute: PM deserves praise

Published 17 Dec, 2023 03:01am

Azad Jammu and Kashmir capital Muzaffarabad is not the Gaza Strip where India can dare kill people mercilessly by following in the footsteps of Israel that has killed nearly 20,000 people in little more than two months.

Yes, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was spot on when he reiterated Pakistan’s principled position and support for the Kashmir issue. According to him, no one can dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

He has made it clear to India that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misconstrued as weakness or hesitation to face any aggression or belligerence.

“Pakistan is not a war-mongering nation. But if anyone thinks that we are weak, shying away or hesitating, they should remove this misunderstanding. Muzaffarabad is not Gaza and New Delhi is not Tel Aviv...No one can dare kill 4,000 children here,” he reportedly said in an interaction with the students of different colleges and universities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir during his two-day visit.

I commend the prime minister for squashing some rumors in this regard without any loss of time. In other words, a conspiracy has been nipped in the bud by the prime minister. He’s cent percent right.

India can never replicate Israeli atrocities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for a variety of reasons. And one of the reasons is a nuclear-armed Pakistan. By overtly siding with Israel, India has jettisoned decades of Middle East statesmanship.

According to The Wire, “Clearly, it suits the BJP to conflate the rampant anti-Muslim climate that it is creating in India with the portrayal of the latest conflict in Gaza as Hamas’ handiwork.”

Fully supported by right wing media, the BJP coalition government will, in my view, surely further marginalize monitories, particularly Muslims, in coming weeks and months.

Nafees Burki,

Islamabad

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Kashmir BJP Gaza caretaker prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s approach to Kashmir dispute: PM deserves praise

Appellate tribunals for elections: ECP directs its provincial chiefs to move high court CJs

Q1 GST collection by Sindh govt up 43pc to Rs48.298bn YoY

Money market schemes allowed to invest in debt securities

Digital transformation, FDI: Important decisions being taken through SIFC: minister

Bidding for solar projects: Private sector investors seek deadline extension

Status of IIOJK: Jilani writes to world leaders on illegality of SC verdict

Customs’ values of adhesive glue sticks, granules fixed

New customs’ values on import of rice colour sorting machines fixed

Reviewing JCP rules: Panel holds deliberations

Indonesia and Japan agree on removing more trade barriers

Read more stories