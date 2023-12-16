21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

ISLAMABAD: General Syed Asim Munir, COAS — who is on an official visit to the US — discussed matters of bilateral interests, global and regional security issues and ongoing conflicts in meetings with key US government and military officials.

According to the military’s media wing, COAS Gen Munir called on key US government and military officials during his ongoing visit to the US including, Antony J Blinken, Secretary of State, General Lloyd J Austin (retired), Secretary of Defence, Victoria Nuland, Deputy Secretary of State, Jonathan Finer, Deputy National Security Adviser, and General Charles Q Brown, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Both sides agreed to continue engagement for exploring potential avenues of bilateral collaboration in pursuit of shared interests.

During the meetings with defence officials, counterterrorism cooperation and defence collaboration were identified as core areas of cooperation. Both sides reiterated the intent to increase interaction and explore ways to expand the scope of mutually beneficial engagements.

The COAS underscored the importance of understanding each other’s perspectives on regional security issues and developments affecting strategic stability in South Asia. In this context, the COAS especially highlighted the importance of resolving the Kashmir Issue in accordance with international law and relevant UNSC resolutions.

The COAS also interacted with the Pakistani overseas community. In a reception hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan, the COAS met members of the Pakistani community.

The COAS appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistani overseas community towards the country’s progress and development.

During interaction, topics of varying dimensions were discussed and COAS appreciated the efforts of Pakistani diaspora. He also welcomed and encouraged the diaspora to invest through SIFC which is already yielding success in various dimensions.

The COAS also highlighted that the US is the largest export market for Pakistan constituting 21.5 percent of our total exports and dispelled rumours about special screening, denial of visas and detentions.

The army chief said Pakistani diaspora anywhere around the world is held in high regard as they are ambassadors of Pakistan and contribute significantly to Pakistan in varying domains.

Members of the Pakistani community expressed their pride in the role and contributions of the Pakistan Army towards the well-being of Pakistan.

The COAS extended good wishes to the complete Pakistani community in their efforts. He also met Tanweer Ahmed who graciously had donated $9 million for NUST in the field of IT development in Pakistan. The COAS appreciated him and said Pakistan is proud of heroes like him.

