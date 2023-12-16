UHS releases first selection list for govt medical colleges

LAHORE: The Provisional Admission Committee (PAC) for public and private sector medical and dental colleges in Punjab on Friday approved the first college-wise selection list for government medical institutions with last merit for MBBS at 91.2500 percent.

The meeting of the committee was held at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) with Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department secretary, Ali Jan Khan in the chair.

It was attended by UHS VC Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, University of Child Health Sciences VC Professor Masood Sadiq, UHS Pro-VC Professor Nadia Naseem, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Pro-VC, Professor Kamran Khalid, Additional Secretary Health Dr Sidra Saleem, and Deputy Secretary Dr Hafiz Muhammad Waseem. Faisalabad Medical University VC Professor Zafar Chaudhry and Nishtar Medical University Multan VC Professor Rana Altaf participated via video link.

The committee expressed satisfaction with the preparation of the selection list according to the schedule. Secretary Health praised the performance of the UHS admission team. The committee was informed that there are 3047 open merit seats for MBBS in 16 government medical colleges.

King Edward Medical College (KEMC) Lahore retained its perennial popularity, closing with a merit of 93.6955 percent. The last merit for Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore is 92.9364 percent, Rawalpindi Medical College, Rawalpindi 92.3909 percent, Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore 92.3864 percent, Nishtar Medical College, Multan 92.2273 percent, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Lahore 91.9682 percent, Fatima Jinnah Medical College, Lahore 91.6773percent, Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad 91.6273 percent, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur 91.5273 percent, Gujranwala Medical College, Gujranwala 91.4909 percent, Khawaja Mohammad Safdar Medical College, Sialkot 91.4318 percent, Sahiwal Medical College, Sahiwal 91.3773 percent, Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat 91.3727 percent, Sargodha Medical College, Sargodha 91.3318 percent, Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan 91.2591 percent, and DG Khan Medical College, DG Khan 91.2500 percent.

The PAC also endorsed selection lists for seats reserved for overseas Pakistanis, students with disabilities, and students from under-developed districts, all accessible on the UHS website www.uhs.edu.pk.

Successful candidates must submit their college fees by December 20th, with the fee for government medical colleges set at Rs 18,030, payable at any branch of the Bank of Punjab.

Subsequent to fee submission, candidates are required to report in writing to their respective medical colleges. The second selection list for MBBS is scheduled for release on December 22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023