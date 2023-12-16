Hearing of fraud case against Fawad Chaudhry till 18th

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, adjourned the hearing of a fraud case against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry till December 18 and sought a report on miscellaneous applications regarding conducting medical of Chaudhry.

District and Sessions Judge Yasir Mehmood, while hearing the case, sought the report on miscellaneous applications about medical checkups. During the hearing, jail authorities produced the medical report of Chaudhry before the court.

According to the report, Assistant Professor Muhammad Isar of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) conducted a medical checkup on November 27 where doctors declared him, fit. PIMS doctor will again visit Adiala jail on Monday next, according to the report submitted by the medical officer of the jail.

