BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-16

Hearing of fraud case against Fawad Chaudhry till 18th

Fazal Sher Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, adjourned the hearing of a fraud case against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry till December 18 and sought a report on miscellaneous applications regarding conducting medical of Chaudhry.

District and Sessions Judge Yasir Mehmood, while hearing the case, sought the report on miscellaneous applications about medical checkups. During the hearing, jail authorities produced the medical report of Chaudhry before the court.

According to the report, Assistant Professor Muhammad Isar of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) conducted a medical checkup on November 27 where doctors declared him, fit. PIMS doctor will again visit Adiala jail on Monday next, according to the report submitted by the medical officer of the jail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry PIMS fraud case judge Yasir Mehmood

Comments

1000 characters

Hearing of fraud case against Fawad Chaudhry till 18th

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Appointment of DROs, ROs: LHC order suspended

KE and govt entities: ECC approves PD proposal for signing various draft agreements

Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

Industrial consumers in Sindh: SSGC plans three days a week gas suspension

Justice Siddiqui’s removal case: SC issues notice to Faiz, Ramay, others

Govt working towards reducing electricity cost: minister

Customs’ values on toffees, candies increased

Iran, Iraq, KSA, UAE: Customs’ values on fresh dates raised

Read more stories