EPCL chief visits FCCI

FAISALABAD: Jahangir Piracha, Chief Executive Officer Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and discussed the overall economy and various business-related issues with President Dr Khurram Tariq.

Muzammil Sultan, former president FCCI, Madam Rabia Wafah Khan, Chief Financial Officer, Muhammad Idrees, Chief Commercial Officer, Imran Baloch, Business Head and Asad Zahid, Area Sale Manager of the EPCL were also present during this meeting.

