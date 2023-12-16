KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 15, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 66,130.02 High: 66,346.77 Low: 65,559.49 Net Change: 679.83 Volume (000): 984,029 Value (000): 21,982,686 Makt Cap (000) 2,180,324,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,508.09 NET CH (+) 254.86 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,995.08 NET CH (+) 6.93 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,849.57 NET CH (+) 94.16 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,717.16 NET CH (+) 224.90 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,380.86 NET CH (+) 123.41 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,301.81 NET CH (+) 33.22 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-December-2023 ====================================

