Dec 16, 2023
Markets Print 2023-12-16

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 15, 2023).
Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 15, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 66,130.02
High:                      66,346.77
Low:                       65,559.49
Net Change:                   679.83
Volume (000):                984,029
Value (000):              21,982,686
Makt Cap (000)         2,180,324,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,508.09
NET CH                    (+) 254.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,995.08
NET CH                      (+) 6.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,849.57
NET CH                     (+) 94.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,717.16
NET CH                    (+) 224.90
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,380.86
NET CH                    (+) 123.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,301.81
NET CH                     (+) 33.22
------------------------------------
As on:              15-December-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

