BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 15, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 66,130.02
High: 66,346.77
Low: 65,559.49
Net Change: 679.83
Volume (000): 984,029
Value (000): 21,982,686
Makt Cap (000) 2,180,324,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,508.09
NET CH (+) 254.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,995.08
NET CH (+) 6.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,849.57
NET CH (+) 94.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,717.16
NET CH (+) 224.90
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,380.86
NET CH (+) 123.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,301.81
NET CH (+) 33.22
------------------------------------
As on: 15-December-2023
====================================
