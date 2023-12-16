BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
PM assails Indian SC’s verdict on BJP govt’s Aug 5 2019 actions

APP Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

MUZAFFARABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday, calling the recent verdict of the Indian Supreme Court as a tool to consolidate Indian illegal occupation, said such unilateral and illegal decisions would further stimulate the Kashmir freedom movement.

He said despite world powers’ silence over the issue, India could not succeed in its nefarious designs of diminishing the freedom movement and it was trying to resolve the Kashmir issue according to its own agenda.

“The movement is not diminishing and this is the biggest problem for India and it was again and again trying to bury it through various tactics,” the prime minister said while addressing a press conference here.

He said more than 90,000 Kashmiris had been killed, over 1500 faced forced disappearances and pellet gun injuries, and thousands of the women suffered rape, while the human rights abuses were also documented in two of the UN reports. “Such painful memories can not be forgotten for centuries,” he remarked.

To a question, the prime minister, expressing the government of Pakistan’s resolve to support the Kashmiris in their just cause of freedom, said that this movement would continue with new strength, and remain consistent.

The prime minister said during his two-day visit, he held useful and constructive interactions with the Hurriyat leadership, members and cabinet of AJK legislative assembly, students, and journalists to inject new vigour and energy into the Kashmir freedom movement.

During the meetings, input from various stakeholders including the Kashmiri leadership would be incorporated to reinvigorate the freedom movement, he said.

To another question, PM Kakar maintained that the unilateral and illegal decisions either by the Indian courts or assemblies would never be accepted and Pakistan rejected such decisions.

He said Kashmir’s final settlement must be ensured through a plebiscite in line with the UN resolutions. “Without it no other way is acceptable,” he added.

Responding to a query, the prime minister highlighted, “We are advocating for our people, we consider the Kashmiris as future residents of Pakistan”.

On various ongoing and new development projects in AJK, the prime minister said a cabinet committee of the AJK government had been formed to look into these and his government would provide every possible support in this regard.

