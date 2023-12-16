BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-16

HBFC pensioners’ delegation meets minister

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation representing the pensioners of House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFC) called on the Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad on Friday at the Privatisation Division.

The pensioners apprised the minister of their issues and concerns regarding the privatisation of HBFC.

The minister assured the pensioners that their rights will be protected by the government and that their interests will be adequately safeguarded during the privatisation process.

The minister asked the Privatisation Commission secretary to seek input from the HBFC management on the grievances of the pensioners regarding an increase in pension.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Privatisation Division HBFC Fawad Hasan Fawad

Comments

1000 characters

HBFC pensioners’ delegation meets minister

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Appointment of DROs, ROs: LHC order suspended

KE and govt entities: ECC approves PD proposal for signing various draft agreements

Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

Industrial consumers in Sindh: SSGC plans three days a week gas suspension

Justice Siddiqui’s removal case: SC issues notice to Faiz, Ramay, others

Govt working towards reducing electricity cost: minister

Customs’ values on toffees, candies increased

Iran, Iraq, KSA, UAE: Customs’ values on fresh dates raised

Read more stories