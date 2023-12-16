HBFC pensioners’ delegation meets minister

ISLAMABAD: A delegation representing the pensioners of House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFC) called on the Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad on Friday at the Privatisation Division.

The pensioners apprised the minister of their issues and concerns regarding the privatisation of HBFC.

The minister assured the pensioners that their rights will be protected by the government and that their interests will be adequately safeguarded during the privatisation process.

The minister asked the Privatisation Commission secretary to seek input from the HBFC management on the grievances of the pensioners regarding an increase in pension.

