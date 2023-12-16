Various universities posts: Governor approves summaries

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Friday approved summaries of various universities regarding appointments, nominations and additional charges on various administrative posts.

Commenting on the appointments, he especially emphasized that permanent appointments on the statutory posts of registrar, controller of examinations and treasurer should be ensured during the period of additional charge.

According to the details, the Governor nominated Prof. Dr. Nasir Hayat, Department of Mechanical Engineering UET, as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology for three years or till his retirement. He also nominated Professor Dr. Rubina Kamal, Principal Government Graduate College for Women, Margzar Colony, Lahore, as a syndicate member of the University of Punjab for three years or till the completion of her term as Principal. He entrusted the additional charge of the post of Registrar, University of Health Sciences Lahore, to Professor Dr Sara, Head Department of Oral Biology UHS. Prof. Dr. Javed Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, Sahiwal University, has been nominated for a member of the Syndicate of Government College Women University, Faisalabad.

The Governor approved the appointment of Dr Muhammad Asif Raza as Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University, Multan, for three years. Apart from this, he assigned the additional charge of the post of Controller of Examinations of Baba Guru Nanak University, Nankana Sahib, to Muhammad Ashraf, Controller of Examinations, University of Education Lahore.

Professor Dr Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women’s University, has been nominated as a member of the Board of Governors of Namal University Mianwali for three years while Prof Dr Javed Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of Sahiwal University, was nominated for the Board of Governors of Minhaj University Lahore for three years.

Furthermore, the Governor assigned the additional charge of the post of Treasurer to Muhammad Farooq Azam, Additional Treasurer, Narowal University, for six months, while an additional charge of Treasurer of Mianwali University has been assigned to Mattee-ur-Rehman, Assistant Professor, Department of Business Administration, University of Mianwali, for six months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent on this post. He also assigned the additional charge of the post of Controller of Examinations, University of Mianwali, to Dr Zafar Iqbal, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, Mianwali University for six months or till the arrival of a regular incumbent.

