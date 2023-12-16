BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-16

Various universities posts: Governor approves summaries

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Friday approved summaries of various universities regarding appointments, nominations and additional charges on various administrative posts.

Commenting on the appointments, he especially emphasized that permanent appointments on the statutory posts of registrar, controller of examinations and treasurer should be ensured during the period of additional charge.

According to the details, the Governor nominated Prof. Dr. Nasir Hayat, Department of Mechanical Engineering UET, as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology for three years or till his retirement. He also nominated Professor Dr. Rubina Kamal, Principal Government Graduate College for Women, Margzar Colony, Lahore, as a syndicate member of the University of Punjab for three years or till the completion of her term as Principal. He entrusted the additional charge of the post of Registrar, University of Health Sciences Lahore, to Professor Dr Sara, Head Department of Oral Biology UHS. Prof. Dr. Javed Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, Sahiwal University, has been nominated for a member of the Syndicate of Government College Women University, Faisalabad.

The Governor approved the appointment of Dr Muhammad Asif Raza as Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University, Multan, for three years. Apart from this, he assigned the additional charge of the post of Controller of Examinations of Baba Guru Nanak University, Nankana Sahib, to Muhammad Ashraf, Controller of Examinations, University of Education Lahore.

Professor Dr Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women’s University, has been nominated as a member of the Board of Governors of Namal University Mianwali for three years while Prof Dr Javed Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of Sahiwal University, was nominated for the Board of Governors of Minhaj University Lahore for three years.

Furthermore, the Governor assigned the additional charge of the post of Treasurer to Muhammad Farooq Azam, Additional Treasurer, Narowal University, for six months, while an additional charge of Treasurer of Mianwali University has been assigned to Mattee-ur-Rehman, Assistant Professor, Department of Business Administration, University of Mianwali, for six months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent on this post. He also assigned the additional charge of the post of Controller of Examinations, University of Mianwali, to Dr Zafar Iqbal, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, Mianwali University for six months or till the arrival of a regular incumbent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Governor UET Muhammad Balighur Rehman Prof. Dr. Nasir Hayat

Comments

1000 characters

Various universities posts: Governor approves summaries

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Appointment of DROs, ROs: LHC order suspended

KE and govt entities: ECC approves PD proposal for signing various draft agreements

Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

Industrial consumers in Sindh: SSGC plans three days a week gas suspension

Justice Siddiqui’s removal case: SC issues notice to Faiz, Ramay, others

Govt working towards reducing electricity cost: minister

Customs’ values on toffees, candies increased

Iran, Iraq, KSA, UAE: Customs’ values on fresh dates raised

Read more stories