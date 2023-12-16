Efforts under way to tackle smog challenge: CM

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said the government is making all-out efforts to control the smog issue but more research is needed to know the real causes of smog.

While talking to the media, here on Friday, the CM stated that for artificial rain, presence of some clouds is necessary, which are not there at the moment. Responding to a query, he said the government is committed to respect the courts, saying it is mandatory for everyone to respect the courts decisions.

He admitted that there are traffic issues on the Walton Road in Lahore and the Walton Road would be connected to the Main Boulevard. He said that work is continuing at fast pace on CBD projects.

He said, “The development work on Garden Town Square will be started soon.” Meanwhile, the CM visited the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and inaugurated the five-day 13th International Scientific Conference.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, secretary health and senior doctors were also present on the occasion.

The CM announced that Surgical Tower would be named after Dr Faisal Masood. He also visited the stalls of teachers and students at the conference and took keen interest in the medical equipment and gadgets, including laparoscopy stimulator, surgical instrument and home dialysis machine, developed by the university and other manufacturers.

The passed out doctors of KEMU were given shields on the occasion. KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz thanked the CM for visiting the university on behalf of faculty and students. In his address, the CM said that services of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for the service of the masses are commendable.

He announced that the upgradation of hospitals would be completed in the province till January 31, adding that the government is trying its best to improve the services of big hospitals in Punjab. “We are doing upgradation work (in hospitals) over an area of 600,000 square feet,” he said.

He informed that the hostels of medical students and nurses are also being upgraded. “It is our duty to upgrade the hospitals and we are fulfilling this duty,” he said, adding: “The upgradation work in the hospitals affiliated with KEMU is in full swing and it would be completed within a couple of months.”

