BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-16

Credit facilities: BOP signs MoU with SEDF

Press Release Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) officially entered into an agreement on Friday at BOP’s Corporate office in Karachi.

The purpose of this collaboration is to jointly provide project-based credit facilities to the Priority Business Segments identified by SEDF in the Province of Sindh at subsidized rates.

This shall not only leverage the collective strength and expertise, but shall also create conducive environment for the growth of SMEs, attract investments and drive economic prosperity in the Sindh Region.

During the signing ceremony, Zafar Masud, President & CEO of BOP, and Khizer Pervaiz, CEO of SEDF, took into consideration the economic growth and acceleration opportunities that this partnership offers to the Sindh Province.

Masud commended SEDF’s initiative to grant Markup subsidies to the eligible borrowers in Sindh, emphasizing how it would support their growth in the midst of the challenging economic conditions.

Khizer Pervaiz, CEO of SEDF, expressed his appreciation for BOP’s efforts in extending financial inclusion opportunities to SMEs. He emphasized the pivotal role SMEs play as the backbone of the country and said that the arrangement was a testament to their commitment to catalyze economic growth in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

mou SMEs bank of punjab SEDF Sindh Enterprise Development Fund

Comments

1000 characters

Credit facilities: BOP signs MoU with SEDF

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Appointment of DROs, ROs: LHC order suspended

KE and govt entities: ECC approves PD proposal for signing various draft agreements

Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

Industrial consumers in Sindh: SSGC plans three days a week gas suspension

Justice Siddiqui’s removal case: SC issues notice to Faiz, Ramay, others

Govt working towards reducing electricity cost: minister

Customs’ values on toffees, candies increased

Iran, Iraq, KSA, UAE: Customs’ values on fresh dates raised

Read more stories