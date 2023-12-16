‘Karachi Museum’ to be set up in Denso Hall

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council has adopted a resolution for the establishment of ‘Karachi Museum’ in Denso Hall located on M A Jinnah Road.

In the museum, he said that rare objects, maps and photographs related to the history, civilization and culture of Karachi will be kept so that historical researchers, students and other citizens can gain awareness of the history of their city.

He said this on Friday while visiting Karachi’s historical buildings, Khaliq Dina Hall and Denso Hall.

The Mayor said that the living nations preserve their historical heritage for future generations, adding steps are being taken to keep the historical buildings of Karachi in their original condition. He said no change can be made in the design, structure and elevation of the historical buildings.

Wahab said that Karachi has a glorious past in terms of historical buildings; the protection of the historical heritage of Karachi is the responsibility of the city administration.

He said that some work has been done around Denso Hall in the past and the encroachments have been removed, but more steps will be taken to make the place beautiful and accessible.

Wahab took strict notice of the installation of iron security doors in the rooms of Khaliq Dina Hall and ordered their immediate removal.

He said that historical buildings are the hallmark of this city all over the world and no change can be made in the design of such buildings.

He said that Khaliq Dina Hall is a place of historical importance. Maulana Mohammed Ali Johar and his comrades were tried in the historic British period in this building. Khaliq Dina Hall and the library is a historical asset will make it safe for future generations.

Mayor Karachi said that all places and buildings of historical importance in Karachi will be improved with the cooperation of relevant institutions; all repair work will be done on a priority basis.

