BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-16

Most Asian currencies extended gains

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

BENGALURU: Most Asian equities extended gains on Friday, while currencies held onto to their recent rise following a bout of US Federal Reserve-fuelled optimism after a dovish policy shift and prospects of lower borrowing costs next year.

Equities in India advanced 0.7% to hit a fresh all time high. Stocks in South Korea climbed 0.8% to their highest level in nearly three months, and those in Thailand jumped 1%.

Currencies were steady as the dollar hovered near four-month lows after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged as expected on Wednesday and indicated the tightening of monetary policy is likely over, with a discussion of cuts coming “into view”.

Markets are now pricing in a 75% chance of a rate cut in March by the Fed, according to CME FedWatch tool. They are also pricing in 150 basis points of rate reductions by December 2024.

A positive outlook on Asian currencies is still intact, especially with a Fed pivot, said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC.

Equities in the Philippines jumped as much as 1% to hit their highest level since Aug. 10, and were on track for their best week since early July.

The peso was largely unchanged. It had added 0.6% on Thursday after falling to a one-month low earlier in the week. It was on track to post its biggest weekly decline since late-August.

While the Fed has flagged possible rate cuts next year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has said policy would have to stay “sufficiently tight” to bring inflation back to target.

The BSP kept its benchmark interest rate steady for a second straight meeting on Thursday.

The Taiwanese central bank also kept its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday but flagged it would not necessarily follow the Fed in likely cuts to interest rates next year.

“In Asia, several central banks are likely to find comfort in a softer Fed,” Barclays analysts wrote on Friday.

This is especially the case for the BSP and Bank Indonesia (BI), which follow the Fed relatively more closely, they added.

Market participants are now on the lookout for a policy decision from Bank Indonesia next week. The central bank said last month it would maintain its benchmark rate at the current level into 2024 barring any major changes in global dynamics.

“Next week, we expect BI to remain on hold, with its biggest factor for a hike, the IDR, now considered less of a worry,” Barclays analysts added, referring to the rupiah currency.

The rupiah was last quoted at 15,500 per US dollar, having climbed more than 1% on Thursday.

US Federal Reserve Asian currencies Barclays Bank Indonesia

Comments

1000 characters

Most Asian currencies extended gains

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Appointment of DROs, ROs: LHC order suspended

KE and govt entities: ECC approves PD proposal for signing various draft agreements

Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

Industrial consumers in Sindh: SSGC plans three days a week gas suspension

Justice Siddiqui’s removal case: SC issues notice to Faiz, Ramay, others

Govt working towards reducing electricity cost: minister

Customs’ values on toffees, candies increased

Iran, Iraq, KSA, UAE: Customs’ values on fresh dates raised

Read more stories