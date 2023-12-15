SC suspends LHC order on ROs appointment, orders ECP to issue election schedule tonight

In a major development, the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday suspended an order of the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the appointment of election officers and asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue the election schedule tonight, Aaj News reported.

The apex court on Friday night began hearing on an appeal filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order of suspending the appointment of returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) from the bureaucracy.

A 3-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the plea.

In its petition, the electoral watchdog asked the apex court to declare the LHC’s judgement null and void to ensure that the polls take place on time.

The development came after the ECP halted the the training of ROs and DROs, which caused serious concerns about a likely delay in the general elections, scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024.

The ECP said it had taken the the pause following the LHC order.

On December 6, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) approached the LHC to challenge the appointment of bureaucrats by Punjab’s interim government to act as returning officers (ROs) for the upcoming polls.

The LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi gave its order in favour of PTI and halted bureaucrat deployment for the polls. The court also recommended formation of larger bench and sent the file to the LHC chief justice.

However, the LHC’s order created confusion about how the ECP would start training of ROs and DROs to ensure timely elections.

Political parties announce to become party

Major political parties, including Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) announced to become party in the case if is heard by a larger bench in the LHC.