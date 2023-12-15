BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli forces recover the bodies of a civilian, two soldiers held in Gaza: army

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 05:02pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military has recovered the bodies of three Israelis - a civilian and two soldiers - who had been held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas since its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, it said on Friday.

The military said 28-year-old Elia Toledano and 19-year-old soldiers Nik Beizer and Ron Scherman were identified in a process carried out by medical officials, military rabbis and forensic experts. It did not elaborate on the circumstances of their killing, or from where in Gaza they were recovered.

Israeli media reported that Toledano was taken by Hamas from an outdoor music festival that had turned into a massacre.

Israeli strikes the length of Gaza as US calls for more accurate targeting

Palestinian authorities say Israel’s intense bombardment and ground operation in Gaza in the weeks since have killed nearly 19,000 Palestinians, wounded tens of thousands more and displaced half of the strip’s 2.3 million population.

During a week-long truce in late November, Hamas released more than 100 women, children and foreigners it was holding in Gaza in exchange for the release of 240 women and teenagers Israel had imprisoned, many without charge.

More than 130 hostages remain in Gaza. Some have been declared dead in absentia by Israeli authorities.

Eleven killed in days-long Israeli raid in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

The Palestinian Prisoners Association said Israel has detained more than 4,400 Palestinians since Oct. 7 and is holding around half without charge.

MENA Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli forces Israeli Palestinian conflict Israel Gaza conflict Hamas attacks Gaza civilians Israel Hamas conflict Hamas Israel war Gaza hostages

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli forces recover the bodies of a civilian, two soldiers held in Gaza: army

Inter-bank: rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged US dollar

US stresses safety for Gaza civilians as Israel unrelenting in aggression

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 ends with 680-point gain

COAS discusses counter terrorism cooperation, defence collaboration with top US officials

Govt-KE draft agreements: ECC approves Power Division’s proposal

SBP chief urges banks to increase presence in agriculture sector

UAE stun Pakistan to qualify for ACC U19 Asia Cup final

2 policemen martyred after terrorists attack Police lines in Tank

Pakistan trail Australia by 355 after Jamal takes six on debut

Read more stories