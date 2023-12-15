BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
COAS discusses counter terrorism cooperation, defence collaboration with top US officials

  • COAS meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defence (retired) General Llyod J. Austin among other key US officials
BR Web Desk Published December 15, 2023 Updated December 15, 2023 03:26pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met on Friday key government and military officials and discussed counter terrorism cooperation and defence collaboration.

In a statement issued today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the COAS called on key government and military officials including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defence (retired) General Llyod J. Austin, Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown.

COAS leaves for US

“Matters of bilateral interests, global and regional security issues, and ongoing conflicts were discussed during the meetings.

Both sides agreed to continue engagement for exploring potential avenues of bilateral collaboration in pursuit of shared interests,“ the statement said.

The statement added that in meeting with defence officials, counter terrorism cooperation and defence collaboration were identified as core areas of cooperation.

Both sides reiterated the intent to increase interaction and explore ways to expand the scope of mutually beneficial engagements, ISPR said.

Rise of terrorism in Pakistan: the army chief’s US visit all the more important

Meanwhile, the army chief also underscored the importance of understanding “each other’s perspectives on regional security issues and developments affecting strategic stability in South Asia”.

“In this context, COAS especially highlighted the importance of resolving the Kashmir Issue in accordance with international law and relevant UNSC resolutions,” the military’s media affairs wing added.

COAS meets Pakistani diaspora

General Munir interacted with the Pakistani overseas community during a reception hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan and appreciated the “positive role” being played by them towards the country’s progress and development.

“Pakistani diaspora anywhere around the world is held in high regard as they are ambassadors of Pakistan and contribute significantly to Pakistan in varying domains,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

He also urged the diaspora to invest through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and highlighted that the US was the largest export market for Pakistan. Moreover, he dispelled rumours about special screening, denial of visas and detentions.

SIFC approves business, investment-friendly visa facility

The COAS met American-Pakistani businessman tycoon Tanweer Ahmed who donated $9 million for NUST in the field of IT development in Pakistan.

The COAS said Pakistan is proud of heroes like him.

UNITED NATIONS COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir

