BAFL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.37%)
CNERGY 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (16.08%)
DFML 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
DGKC 80.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
FABL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
FCCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.85%)
GGL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.56%)
HBL 125.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.25%)
HUBC 122.25 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.66%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (11.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.79%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
OGDC 127.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.31%)
PAEL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.5%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.48%)
PIOC 116.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PPL 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.47%)
PRL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.43%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
SNGP 78.19 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.54%)
SSGC 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.46%)
TELE 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.51%)
TPLP 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.47%)
TRG 92.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.27%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.55%)
BR100 6,835 Increased By 101.9 (1.51%)
BR30 24,798 Increased By 601.8 (2.49%)
KSE100 66,197 Increased By 746.6 (1.14%)
KSE30 22,086 Increased By 218.6 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars hold near 4-1/2 month highs, bonds keep gains

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 11:38am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars stood near their 4-1/2 month highs on Friday, drawing partial support from Chinese data showing some improvement in the economy, while bonds retained their gains on monetary easing hopes abroad and at home.

The Aussie rose 0.4% to $0.6723, after jumping 0.6% overnight to $0.6728, its strongest level since July 31.

It is headed for a weekly gain of 2.1% and next major resistance lies at $0.6820. Chinese data on Friday showed the factory and retail sector sped up in November, but some indicators missed expectations.

The kiwi dollar was 0.2% higher at $0.6217, having risen 0.5% overnight.

It is up 1.5% for the week, held back a little by expectations that the unexpected contraction in the economy will usher in aggressive rate cuts from its central bank next year.

Swaps are pricing in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand won’t have to follow up with its threat to hike any more but could deliver an almost 100 basis points of easing next year given the weakness in the economy.

“The kiwi is flailing on most major crosses, reflecting the combination of a USD slump on the back of the Fed’s full pivot, and NZ-specific weakness following yesterday’s soft GDP numbers,” said Andre Castaing, an economist at ANZ.

Australia, NZ dollars soar

“Diverging NZ/AU data, policy expectations, and fiscal outlooks are painting a very negative backdrop for this cross (NZD/AUD) over the summer.”

The kiwi was fetching A$0.9252, about the lowest level in two weeks. New Zealand’s 10-year government bond yields slid 30 basis points this week, the biggest drop since October 2022, to 4.642%.

The two-year swap rate dived 38 basis points this week to 4.8050%, the most in 13 years.

In Australia, three-year yields were down 12 basis points this week to 3.791%, the lowest since mid-September and well under the 4.35% cash rate.

Ten-year yields slid 17 bps this week to 4.146%.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars hold near 4-1/2 month highs, bonds keep gains

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged US dollar

Bulls dominate as KSE-100 jumps over 700 points

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

2 policemen martyred after terrorists attack Police lines in Tank

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Pakistan dig in after Australia dismissed for 487

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Read more stories