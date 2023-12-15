Climate Change: Paving The Way For A Sustainable Tomorrow

Climate change is the single greatest environmental challenge of our generation, and as a company, we believe that businesses can and must be part of the solution to climate change for long-term, sustainable change. To help mitigate the causes of climate change, Nestlé Pakistan continues to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its operations and use renewable energy.

This year, we celebrate 35 years of our operations in Pakistan and while we have continuously given back to individuals and families, communities, and the planet throughout this time, we are accelerating our efforts now by investing in renewable energy.

Nestlé Pakistan is investing PKR 2 billion towards renewable energy and this investment is a testament to our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across our operations. We are committed to reduce our emissions by 20% (versus a 2018 baseline) by 2025, halve them by 2030 and reach Net Zero by 2050 in line with UN SDG 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy, 13 – Climate Action and 15 – Conserving Life on Land.

Solar Power Plants at Manufacturing Units

Yesterday, we inaugurated a 2.5-megawatt solar power plant completed with an investment of PKR 480 million at our Kabirwala Factory. This plant will be saving over 1800 tCO2e of greenhouse gas emissions per year and helping us to use renewable energy to power our operations to make household favorite brands like NIDO, EVERYDAY, MILKPAK, CERELAC, PURE LIFE and many others.

In the coming months, our manufacturing units in Sheikhupura and Islamabad will also inaugurate their solar power plants, which have the potential to save 1857 tCO2e and 157 tCO2e of greenhouse gas emissions per year respectively. Our aim to is to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and move towards sustainable and renewable sources of energy to power our operations.

Why Investing in Renewable Energy is Important?

As a company, we are mindful that our approach to doing business should respect the principles of sustainability and this is why our renewable energy journey is so important for us. Investing in renewable energy and the use of solar energy to run our operations helps us with that and helps us contribute to the environment.

As a good environment steward, we also believe our actions are an inspiration for the market and by moving towards renewable energy, we are paving the way for the industry to take inspiration and make use of the power of solar energy to run their operations. After all, sustainable and long-term impact is always the result of collective action.

A shift to renewable energy also means a more resilient energy sector that is less prone to market shocks and more secure as a result of diversified power supply options. Given that Pakistan has limited energy resources, using renewable energy helps us ensure that we don’t take away from that resource, in fact, add to it.

What the Future Holds?

This recent investment, although a major one, is the first step for us at Nestlé. With it, we are continuing to accelerate the use of renewable energy across all our operations. In the coming year, we plan to introduce biomass boiler at the Kabirwala factory, costing PKR 192 million, which will help save up to 10,508 tCO2e of greenhouse gas emissions per year.

Similarly, in the coming year, Nestlé will be launching its solar thermal power project at one of its largest manufacturing units in Sheikhupura, which aims to reduce another 476 tCO2e of greenhouse gas emissions per year. Simultaneously, the factories are working towards using energy saving projects and utilities to reduce as many as 1130 tCO2e of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

Contribution to Global Goals and Commitments

While these initiatives are important to meet Nestlé’s own global commitments towards renewable energy and lead towards a sustainable future, they also contribute to Pakistan’s United Nations pledge on Climate Change to bring Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitment to have 60% Renewable Energy by 2030.

These efforts are also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy, 13 – Climate Action and 15 – Conserving Life on Land.