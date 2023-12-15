BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
35 Years Nestle Pakistan: Messages from Mr. Jason Avanceña Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan

Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

The inauguration of this 2.5-megawatt solar power plant, completed with an investment of PKR 480 million at Kabirwala Factory, is a major milestone for us, it is another step forward on our renewable energy journey towards a more sustainable future. As we celebrate 35 years of operations in Pakistan, we are committed to be a force for good throughout our value chain for the future of the country. This solar power plant will reduce 1,800 tCO2e of greenhouse gas emissions per year.

We are continuing to accelerate the use of renewable energy along with our future plans to introduce biomass boilers and a similar solar plant soon. All of these will contribute to Pakistan’s UN climate change pledge to have 60% Renewable Energy by 2030. We take a lot of pride in the fact that we are contributing to a greener present and future for Pakistan. Our investment of PKR 2 billion towards renewable energy is a testament to our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across our operations as part of our commitment to reach Net Zero by 2050 in line with UN SDGs 13 and 15.

I would like to express my gratitude to the government, our partners and my colleagues that support us in making a better Pakistan today and for the years to come.

