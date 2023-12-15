BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
35 Years Nestle Pakistan: Messages from H.E. Mr. Georg Steiner Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan

Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

It is with great pleasure to witness the inauguration of Nestlé Pakistan’s 2.5 Megawatt Solar Power Plant at Kabirwala Factory.

This most commendable achievement is a testament to Nestlé’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the shared global pursuit of renewable energy solutions.

The inauguration of this solar power plant not only symbolizes a significant milestone for Nestlé but also underlines the importance of addressing the challenges of climate change.

Switzerland, with her rich tradition of excellence, has been playing an important role in promoting sustainable practices, and I am proud to align with Nestlé Pakistan’s efforts in this respect.

This solar power plant is exactly what can help the Pakistan government achieve its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitment to have 60% Renewable Energy by 2030.

May this solar power plant inspire others to embrace environmentally friendly practices in their pursuit of progress!

Congratulations to Nestlé Pakistan for their efforts for a brighter and more sustainable future.

Nestle Pakistan H.E. Mr. Georg Steiner

