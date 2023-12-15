35 Years Nestle Pakistan: Messages from Mr. Ahmed Irfan Aslam Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination

I offer my sincere congratulations to Nestlé Pakistan on the occasion of inaugurating the 2.5-megawatt solar power plant at its Kabirwala Factory. This achievement is not only a significant milestone for Nestlé Pakistan but also a testament to our collective dedication to sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions.

This solar power plant highlights Nestlé's commitment to sustainability, the pursuit of renewable energy initiatives, and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner environment. In today's evolving world, where the need for sustainable practices is more crucial than ever, Nestlé's initiatives serve as a source of inspiration for others.

The benefits of this solar power plant extend beyond the confines of your corporation, positively impacting our community and the nation as a whole.

I am confident that Nestlé Pakistan's ongoing efforts in renewable energy will not only contribute to the growth of your organization but also set a shining example of responsible corporate citizenship. May this inauguration mark the beginning of a new era of environmentally conscious practices, setting a precedent for others to follow. Once again, congratulations on this remarkable achievement.

