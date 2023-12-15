BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
35 Years Nestle Pakistan: Messages from Dr. Gohar Ejaz Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries & Production

Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Nestlé Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of the 2.5 megawatt solar power plant at its Kabirwala Factory. This momentous achievement marks a significant milestone not only for Nestlé Pakistan but also for our collective commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions. The successful establishment of this solar power plant underscores Nestlé’s dedication to sustainability, pursuit of renewable energy initiatives and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner environment. In today’s rapidly changing world, where the need for sustainable practices has never been more pressing, Nestlé’s initiatives serves as a beacon of inspiration for others in the corporate sector.

I commend Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan for foresight and determination in contributing to national efforts to mitigate climate change and reduce its carbon footprint.

As the Minister for Commerce & Industries Production, I am proud to witness private sector take bold steps toward a greener and more sustainable future. May this inauguration herald a new era of environmentally conscious practices, setting a precedent for others to follow.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nestle Nestle Pakistan Dr. Gohar Ejaz

