35 Years Nestle Pakistan: Messages from Dr. Gohar Ejaz Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries & Production

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Nestlé Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of the 2.5 megawatt solar power plant at its Kabirwala Factory. This momentous achievement marks a significant milestone not only for Nestlé Pakistan but also for our collective commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions. The successful establishment of this solar power plant underscores Nestlé’s dedication to sustainability, pursuit of renewable energy initiatives and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner environment. In today’s rapidly changing world, where the need for sustainable practices has never been more pressing, Nestlé’s initiatives serves as a beacon of inspiration for others in the corporate sector.

I commend Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan for foresight and determination in contributing to national efforts to mitigate climate change and reduce its carbon footprint.

As the Minister for Commerce & Industries Production, I am proud to witness private sector take bold steps toward a greener and more sustainable future. May this inauguration herald a new era of environmentally conscious practices, setting a precedent for others to follow.

