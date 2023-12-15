BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
UHS revises inter module exam pattern for MS, MD clinical programs

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) accorded approval to the changes in the pattern for intermediate module exam (IMM) of MS and MD postgraduate clinical degree programs.

The approval was accorded in the196th meeting of the University of Health Sciences' (UHS) Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB), held under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore on Thursday.

Under the new system, a common paper will now be set for all specialties in general medicine or general surgery.

The IMM will no longer include specialty-related questions. Intermediate exams for 4-year programs are held after 12 months, and for 5-year programs, after 18 months. Currently, separate papers are taken for each specialty of Medicine and Surgery.

The approved pattern now entails a single paper of general surgery for surgery and allied specialties and general medicine for medicine and allied, consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions.

For Surgery, apart from Anaesthesia, the paper will comprise 70 questions on principles of general surgery and 30 from basic sciences including anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, and pathology.

For Anaesthesia, the paper will comprise 40 questions each for general medicine and general surgery, and 20 questions from basic sciences.

