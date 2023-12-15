Fawad allocated portfolio of IPC

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq has assigned additional charge of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to the federal minister for privatisation in the caretaker Cabinet with immediate effect.

A notification to this effect issued by the Cabinet Division read that the prime minister, in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to allocate the portfolio of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to Fawad Hasan Fawad, Federal Minister for Privatisation in the caretaker Cabinet, with immediate effect.

