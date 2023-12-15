PTI chairman says elections likely to be delayed

ISLAMABAD: The recently elected chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday claimed that there are fears that the elections might be delayed as the “election commission has already moved elections forward by making excuses”.

Speaking at a presser along with Shoaib Shaheen here, he maintained that the upcoming general elections could be delayed as the election schedule remains pending, with anxiety seemingly growing over the evolving scenario.

“The election schedule had to be released today but the ECP hasn’t issued it yet,” said the new PTI chairman.

He demanded that the next general elections must take place on time, adding the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s decision did not allow for the postponement of elections.

He argued against the appointment of district administration officials as returning officers (ROs), emphasising it could potentially lead to rigging.

Khan expressed concern about the possibility of the election being annulled due to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s notification regarding ROs.

He pointed out that the ECP had previously used the excuse of elections being annulled.

He also highlighted that the Supreme Court had explicitly instructed that elections should occur on February 8, following an agreement between the ECP and the president of Pakistan.

“Our consistent demand has been for the appointment of judicial magistrates,” he added.

He urged the ECP and the Supreme Court to ensure that the elections take place on time.

He also condemned the “abduction” of senior PTI vice president Sher Afzal Khan Marwat from the premises of Lahore High Court and demanded his immediate release.

