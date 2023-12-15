BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
Mayor opens road construction

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Pakistan People’s Party wants to develop the urban and rural areas alike, and it does not believe in the politics of discrimination and prejudice.

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the road construction and expansion project from Razzaqabad to Sheedi Goth Power House on Thursday.

“The next provincial government too will be ours and we will be in the Centre as well on February 8,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Chairman Gadap Town Tariq Aziz Baloch and others were also present.

Wahab said that the PPP is not crying for power but is solving the problems of the people. Karachi is the city of all of us and making it an international city is the vision of the PPP.

