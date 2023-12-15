Federal Minister MoST visits Nust

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science & Technology Dr Umar Saif paid a visit to the National University of Sciences & Technology (Nust) on Thursday. Flanked by the senior management of the university, Rector Nust Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari greeted the esteemed guest on his arrival.

In a one-on-one meeting, the Rector apprised the minister of Nust’s national and global achievements, R&D initiatives and its efforts towards building the knowledge economy through a robust ecosystem based on research, innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialisation.

The minister praised Nust’s fast-paced growth drawing upon quality higher education and cutting-edge research in a myriad of fields. Later, the minister visited the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), the country’s first academia-driven S&T Park, and Nust School of Interdisciplinary Engineer-ing & Sciences (SINES).

While talking to media, the minister emphasised the need for the industry, universities and the defence sector to strengthen liaison and collectively contribute to the development of national economy.