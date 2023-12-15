BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 84,345 tonnes of cargo comprising 44,348 tonnes of import cargo and 39,997 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 44,348 comprised of 17,469 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,435 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,020 tonnes of DAP & 3,424 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 39,997 comprised of 26,675 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 122 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 12,992 tonnes of Clinkers & 208 tonnes of Rice.

Nearly, 2960 containers comprising of 1287 containers import and 1673 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 427 of 20’s and 314 of 40’s loaded while 136 of 20’s and 48 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 595 of 20’s and 356 of 40’s loaded containers while 02 of 20’s and 182 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely, Loevstakken, Atout, Eastern Laelia, Wide Alpha and Aljalaa berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

As many as, Niledutuch Lion, Nordic Copenhagen, Ardmore Engineer and Safeen Prime sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Wide Alpha, MSC Jemima, Al-Deebal and Manticore left the port on today morning and four more ships, Dolphin 02, Basrah, Maersk Seletar and FJ Viola are expected to sail Thursday.

Cargo volume of 141,088 tonnes, comprising 67,147 tonnes imports cargo and 73,941 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,353 Containers (2,127 TEUs Imports and 2,226 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, OBE Dinares, Agios Porfyrios and Ullswater & two more ships, Ensemble and APL Qingdao schedule to load/offload Rice, Soya-Bean seed, LPG, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at WM-1, FAP, SSGC, EVTL and QICT respectively on the same day, 14th December, while two more Container ships, Big Breezy and Mombasa Express are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 15th December, 2023.

