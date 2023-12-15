KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 14, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,450.19 High: 65,622.56 Low: 64,437.7 Net Change: 170.03 Volume (000): 407,560 Value (000): 17,057,855 Makt Cap (000) 2,157,910,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,253.23 NET CH (-) 83.51 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,988.15 NET CH (+) 15.94 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,755.41 NET CH (-) 66.25 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,492.26 NET CH (-) 19.17 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,257.45 NET CH (+) 99.43 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,268.59 NET CH (+) 15.09 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-December-2023 ====================================

