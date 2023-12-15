BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 14, 2023). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 14, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 65,450.19
High:                      65,622.56
Low:                        64,437.7
Net Change:                   170.03
Volume (000):                407,560
Value (000):              17,057,855
Makt Cap (000)         2,157,910,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,253.23
NET CH                     (-) 83.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,988.15
NET CH                     (+) 15.94
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,755.41
NET CH                     (-) 66.25
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,492.26
NET CH                     (-) 19.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,257.45
NET CH                     (+) 99.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,268.59
NET CH                     (+) 15.09
------------------------------------
As on:              14-December-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

