Markets Print 2023-12-15
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 14, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,450.19
High: 65,622.56
Low: 64,437.7
Net Change: 170.03
Volume (000): 407,560
Value (000): 17,057,855
Makt Cap (000) 2,157,910,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,253.23
NET CH (-) 83.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,988.15
NET CH (+) 15.94
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,755.41
NET CH (-) 66.25
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,492.26
NET CH (-) 19.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,257.45
NET CH (+) 99.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,268.59
NET CH (+) 15.09
------------------------------------
As on: 14-December-2023
====================================
