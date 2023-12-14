Nestlé celebrates 35 years of Pakistan operations with Rs2bn investment towards renewable energy

To celebrate 35 years of its operations in the country, Nestlé Pakistan is reinforcing its dedication to Pakistan’s renewable energy vision by investing Rs2 billion in renewable power and sustainability initiatives, it said in a press release.

“In a groundbreaking move, Nestlé Pakistan has inaugurated a 2.5-megawatt solar power plant at its Kabirwala Factory, with an investment of Rs480 million. This solar power plant aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1,800 tCO2e per year.

“As part of its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and aligning with its 2050 Net Zero commitments and the Pakistan government’s UN climate change pledge, Nestlé Pakistan’s Rs2 billion investments also include two biomass boilers and additional solar power plants at its other manufacturing sites in the country.”

Inaugurating the facility, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Georg Steiner said, “Nestlé Pakistan’s continuous investment and presence in Pakistan for 35 years, shows its confidence in the country, and this solar power plant is a testament to its commitment to create shared value for the people Pakistan for a cleaner environment. This solar power plant is exactly what can help the Pakistan government achieve its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitment to have 60% Renewable Energy by 2030.”

Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Pakistan, stated, “As we celebrate 35 years of operations in Pakistan, we are dedicated to being a force for good throughout our value chain and investing in renewable energy and sustainability initiatives for the future of the country.”

The press release added that Nestlé Pakistan has announced its commitment to reduce emissions by 20% (compared to a 2018 baseline) by 2025, halve them by 2030, and achieve Net Zero by 2050 in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals 13 and 15.

“In addition to its sustainability efforts, Nestlé Pakistan is focused on economic growth by increasing exports to USD 18 million in 20 countries to generate foreign revenues. The company is also prioritizing localization by sourcing over 90% of its raw materials and packaging requirements locally in 2023, thereby strengthening the local industry.

“With four manufacturing sites across the country and a wide range of nutritious foods and beverages, Nestlé Pakistan is committed to providing tasty and balanced diets to millions of Pakistanis. Last year alone, the company served 2.49 billion fortified servings of value-added nutritious products across all occasions and life stages,” the press release added.