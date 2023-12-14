BAFL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.89%)
Dec 14, 2023
World

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in raid on Jenin

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 12:25pm

RAMALLAH: Three Palestinians were killed on Thursday in an ongoing Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry said.

A young man died from his wounds on Thursday morning as a result of the ongoing Israeli “aggression”, which raises the death toll to 11 since the operation began on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Two other Palestinians were killed overnight, it added.

Israel bombs Gaza, wants to double down on aggression as rift with US grows

The Israeli military has said its troops were operating “to expose explosive devices planted under roads to attack the security forces”.

Before the latest operation, the Palestinian health ministry reported that 275 Palestinians had been killed in the occupied West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

MENA Israeli forces occupied West Bank Jenin Palestinian Health Ministry

