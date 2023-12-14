BAFL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.89%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.94%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.73%)
DGKC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
FABL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.73%)
FCCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
GGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 122.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.31%)
HUBC 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
OGDC 122.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.7%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
PIOC 114.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PPL 117.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.78%)
PRL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 75.16 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.23%)
SSGC 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.82%)
TELE 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
BR100 6,689 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.03%)
BR30 23,953 Increased By 88.6 (0.37%)
KSE100 65,137 Decreased By -142.8 (-0.22%)
KSE30 21,742 Decreased By -47.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia attacks south Ukraine with 42 drones, 11 civilians injured, Ukraine says

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 11:51am

KYIV: Russia launched 42 drones and 6 missiles at Ukraine overnight, with Ukraine’s air defence systems destroying 41 drones but debris damaged buildings, warehouses and injured 11 people in southern regions, Ukrainian military said on Sunday.

“The defenders of the sky managed to shoot down 41 out of 42 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

The vast majority of them were shot down in Odesa region,“ Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram messaging app. Reuters could not independently verify the air force’s report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Ukraine says it downs 8 Russian drones in overnight attack

Most of the drones were downed in the Odesa region in Ukraine’s south.

Ukrainian military said the wreckage of downed drones damaged more than a dozen buildings in Odesa and 11 civilians, including 3 children, were injured.

The military said Russia attacked port infrastructure in the Danube region and debris damaged the warehouses of two grain storage facilities.

Ukraine drones Ukrainian military Russian missile attack Odesa

Comments

1000 characters

Russia attacks south Ukraine with 42 drones, 11 civilians injured, Ukraine says

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Israel bombs Gaza, wants to double down on aggression as rift with US grows

SC hears former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

Oil rises on US inventory draw, upbeat demand expectations

ADB explains why recovery is still constrained

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Read more stories