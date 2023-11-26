BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
Ukraine says it downs 8 Russian drones in overnight attack

Reuters Published November 26, 2023 Updated November 26, 2023 01:06pm

KYIV: The Ukrainian military destroyed eight of nine attack drones launched overnight by Russia, the air force said on Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage or about where the remaining drone had struck.

The attack, which the air force said was launched from the southeast, came a day after what Ukrainian officials said had been Russia’s largest drone attack of the war.

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv 2nd night in row: Ukraine

Ukraine has warned in recent weeks that Russia will target critical infrastructure in a winter aerial campaign, as it did last year.

