BAFL 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.09%)
CNERGY 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
DFML 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.19%)
DGKC 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.96%)
FABL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FCCL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FFL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
HUBC 121.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.23%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
OGDC 123.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (5.07%)
PIBTL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
PIOC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PPL 117.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.08%)
PRL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
SSGC 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
TELE 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 92.05 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.39%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.61%)
BR100 6,724 Increased By 33 (0.49%)
BR30 24,051 Increased By 186.3 (0.78%)
KSE100 65,443 Increased By 162.9 (0.25%)
KSE30 21,866 Increased By 76.5 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Barclays sees Fed delivering its first rate cut in June

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 10:06am

Barclays expects the Federal Reserve to deliver its first rate cut of 25 basis points in June, with two others expected at every other meeting, citing soft producer price index (PPI) data and Powell’s “lack of pushback” on rate-cut expectations.

The brokerage had previously forecast a single December rate cut in 2024.

Barclays eyes up to 900 job cuts in Britain

“However, we place upside risk to our projected rate path as the recent easing in financial conditions may boost growth and ultimately result in stalling disinflation,” Barclays economists said in a note on Wednesday.

Barclays

Comments

1000 characters

Barclays sees Fed delivering its first rate cut in June

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

Read more stories