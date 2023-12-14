BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

Nuzhat Nazar Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Wednesday approved Pakistan’s first ever “National Space Policy” aimed at attracting foreign investment and saving valuable foreign exchange by allowing international companies to provide communication and coordination services to consumers.

The Cabinet also approved new rules and regulations to facilitate those Afghans who had worked with the US-led international forces in Afghanistan prior to Taliban regime and now residing in Pakistan without any legal proof of entry or processing fees but destined to be relocated to any third country.

In a post-cabinet briefing, the caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi along with other federal ministers, said that allowing international companies to provide services through low-orbit communication satellites is a forward-looking approach.

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

He said the move can enhance communication infrastructure in Pakistan and foster collaboration with global entities in the space communication domain.

He said that implementing a “Space Regulatory Regime” aligned with modern international standards is crucial for ensuring responsible and effective space activities. Since the funds have also been arranged, allocating funds for research and development in SPARCO demonstrates a commitment to advancing space capabilities and innovation in Pakistan, the minister added.

He said that the caretaker prime minister appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, SPARCO, Ministry of Defence and related institutions to formulate Pakistan’s first space policy.

The federal cabinet has approved changes in the rules and regulations to facilitate Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan who have to evacuate to a third country other than Pakistan and who have neither legal proof of entry nor processing fee.

The adjusted fines and extended stay limit are designed to encourage the timely resolution of legal documentation or evacuation agreements for those currently residing in Pakistan without proper authorization.

According to the new rules and regulations, Afghan nationals who have to evacuate to a third country and who do not have any legal documents or processing fees, their fine for overstaying in Pakistan has been decreased from $800 to 400 dollars.

