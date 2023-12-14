Insurance industry: Shamshad for significant transformation

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) two-day International InsureImpact Conference 2023 was kicked off on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, while speaking at inaugural session as chief guest, emphasised the insurance industry to recognise that the risks are growing, both globally and nationally, demanding adequate coverage for people and businesses.

Thus, Pakistan needs to track and embrace emerging trends in the insurance sector. The global insurance industry is undergoing technological advancements, evolving customers’ expectations, and a pressing need for sustainable practices.

Dr Shamshad said that Pakistan needs significant transformation in the insurance industry to address its fundamental challenges while catching up with global trends to maximize the value proposition of this industry. She advised concentrating on lifting the low penetration ratio of the insurance industry.

She said that SECP’s 5-year strategic plan will set the tone for future policy, legal, and regulatory landscape. Incorporating the recommendation of the insurance industry reform committee would be a step in the right direction. She suggested focusing on mainstreaming global best practices, reducing the cost of doing business, digitizing the operations, and making effective use of technology generally.

SECP Chairman Akif Saeed, in his welcome address, informed the participants about SECP’s determination to work closely with industry stakeholders to align a strategic vision, propel economic growth, and cater to rising community aspirations.

Talking about the 5-year strategic plan, he added that five years down the lane, SECP expects to capitalize on the digital ecosystem, increased outreach of insurance, growth in the Takaful sector, and enhanced reinsurance capability of the sector.

