Commonwealth Secretariat team meets PTI Chairman

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: A day after the Australian High Commissioner met the newly-elected chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Gohar Ali Khan; another high-level delegation of Commonwealth Secretariat on Wednesday held “candid” talks with him, which revolved around depriving the party of its constitutional right of a level playing field ahead of next year’s general elections.

As the country is set to go to the polls in February next year to choose a new prime minister, with the jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s PTI currently leading the race despite all the odds, the Commonwealth delegation discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and issues of mutual and bilateral interests.

The delegation led by Dinusha Panditaratne, the advisor and head of Asia at the Commonwealth Secretariat, was briefed by the newly PTI chairman about the issues faced by the party due to constant crackdown on its leadership particularly the issue of depriving it from a level playing field.

The participants of the meeting also discussed various aspects of the utility and need of the government to enjoy public mandate that was elected as a result of free, fair and transparent elections.

Barrister Gohar admitted that the role and effectiveness of the Commonwealth Secretariat regarding the survival and continuity of democracy in the country, free, fair, transparent elections and respect and protection of basic human rights in the country.

Professor Michelle Scobie, the adviser at Commonwealth Secretariat, Latoya McDowald-Hurley and Andrew Baines were also present on the occasion.

The PTI parliamentary leader in Senate Ali Zafar and central information secretary Raoof Hasan participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

