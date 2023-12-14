President for raising awareness about ‘ZARRA Act’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for raising awareness about the ZARRA Act and its effective implementation to protect the children.

He said that effective coordination and prompt sharing of information among various stakeholders, including the police of all provinces and Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) could help in timely recovery of the missing and abducted children.

The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the implementation of Zainab Alert Response & Recovery Act 2020, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023